IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $476.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

