Bayforest Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $111.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

