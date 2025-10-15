Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 298,148.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,365 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Equinix by 169.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.65.

Equinix Stock Up 1.4%

Equinix stock opened at $817.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $784.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $812.63. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

