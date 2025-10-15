Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,003 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 584,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,403,000 after buying an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.4%

TSM stock opened at $295.62 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $307.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.46 and its 200 day moving average is $219.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

