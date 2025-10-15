iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Position Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,749,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 391,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

