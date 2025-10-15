JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,248 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melia Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 645,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,358 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 175,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

