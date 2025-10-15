Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

