Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,231 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

