Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.91 and a 200 day moving average of $330.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $247.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

