Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,215.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $516.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,213.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,172.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.