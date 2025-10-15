Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $270.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

