Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 464 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $598.00 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

