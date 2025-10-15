Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 2,455 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 86,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.