Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE BSX opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

