AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 3,305 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.76.

DE opened at $448.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

