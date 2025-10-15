Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 54.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 22.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE MCK opened at $782.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $710.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.89. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $492.39 and a 52 week high of $783.89. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

