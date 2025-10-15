Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Bought by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,292.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 741,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after acquiring an additional 719,730 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after acquiring an additional 540,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,314,000 after acquiring an additional 201,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

