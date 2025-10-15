Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 1,818 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $247.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

