Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Has $12.52 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.9% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

