Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 8,386 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in NIKE by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after buying an additional 1,988,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $84.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

