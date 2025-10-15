Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 2,647.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,526 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Coinbase Global worth $66,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $341.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.71 and its 200 day moving average is $290.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.94.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,220 shares in the company, valued at $28,750,252.80. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,515 shares of company stock valued at $56,329,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

