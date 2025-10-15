Sagace Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
