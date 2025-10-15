Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Boosted by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,815,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after acquiring an additional 402,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $475.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $488.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

