Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.0% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $201.50. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.