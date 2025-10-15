Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $348,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $34,712,767.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $325.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.33 and a 200-day moving average of $317.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

