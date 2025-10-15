Sagace Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

VBR opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

