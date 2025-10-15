Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

