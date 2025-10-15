Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

