Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.26 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 233,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

