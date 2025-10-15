JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $97.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

