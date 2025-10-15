JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8%

RSP stock opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $179.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

