Davidson Trust Co. Sells 425 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in CocaCola by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.1%

CocaCola stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

