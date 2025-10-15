JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $32,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 566,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 110,673 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.