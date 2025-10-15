Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up 0.9% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $39,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $682.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $364.26 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $700.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.26.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

