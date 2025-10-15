Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Acquired by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 321,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 367,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

