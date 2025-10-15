Essex LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Essex LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 239.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,665,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.