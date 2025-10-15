Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,942,000 after acquiring an additional 347,916 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,038,000 after acquiring an additional 466,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,335,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,247,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

RJF opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $177.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.75.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

