NorthRock Partners LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.13.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $335.22 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

