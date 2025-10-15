J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $40,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 222.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $513.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.25 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.27.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

