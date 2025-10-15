Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 19,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 17,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 28,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of KKR opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.