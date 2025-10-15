Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,463 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

