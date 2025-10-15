J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 77 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $273.07 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.31 and its 200-day moving average is $263.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.29.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

