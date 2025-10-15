Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

