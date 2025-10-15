Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70,580 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

