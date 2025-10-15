Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 9,971 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.53% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 365,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

DFEV stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

