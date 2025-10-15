Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Purchased by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 5.6% of DORVAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average is $126.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

