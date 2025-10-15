RMR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

RMR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of RMR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 334,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.3%

QUAL stock opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

