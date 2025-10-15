IFG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $218.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

