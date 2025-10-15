SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $902,000 Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $68.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

