Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $795,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $431.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.62 and its 200-day moving average is $388.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $442.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

